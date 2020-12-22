Officials fine vehicles with bull bars

Madurai
The Transport Department officials identified 35 vehicles which had bull bars, an illegal accessory, and fined the vehicle owners during a special drive against the use of bull bars, at the Chittampatti toll plaza here on Tuesday.
The Regional Transport Officers and motor vehicle inspectors were part of the team that identified vehicles with bull bars and fined the violators.
A senior Transport department official said that bull bars were removed from 33 vehicles on the spot.
A fine of ₹ 6,000 was collected on the spot from 12 owners. The remaining 23 owners were asked to pay a fine totalling to ₹ 11,500 at the RTOs.
The use of bull bars is prohibited under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. “In many cases, the bull bars obstruct the sensors installed on the car and affect the deployment of airbags at the time of collision. It has proved to be risky in several accidents where the airbags failed to deploy,” he said.
In addition, the bull bars cause severe damage to vehicles during an accident, he added.
