Officials discuss sustainable development under Rajapalayam master plan

Officials of various Government departments discussed the modalities in implementation of the master plan for Rajapalayam Composite Local Planning Authority.

Chaired by Virudhunagar District Collector V. P. Jeyaseelan, the master plan under Atal mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) was discussed for the planned development of various infrastructure of Rajapalayam and its surrounding areas for the next 50 to 100 years.

The Collector said that the State Government has sanctioned declaration of Rajapalayam Town and its surrounding areas, measuring around 150 square km, as Rajapalyam Composite Local Planning Authority.

The aim was to develop Rajapalayam as a model town for which meticulous planning by all departments concerned was important.

“Planned development could be possible only with proper planning anticipating the development of various infrastrcuture by all the departments,” he said. It included the anticipated increase in population, drinking water requirements, traffic congestion and solid waste management.

The Collector suggested that increased usage of public transport mode will be a solution for the traffic congestion.

Basic infrastructure like parks or walking promenade in neighbouring residential areas and preservation of water bodies should be given importance.

The officials were asked to prepare a holistic plan for residential areas, vehicular traffic infrastructure, drinking water, sewage facilities along with creating a green town.

Officials from Highways Department, Lingusamy, Backiyalakshmi, Assistant Director (Panchayats), Visalakshi, Deputy Director, Virudhunagar District Town Planning, Nandhini, Governing Council Member, Tamil Nadu Climate Change Mission, Nirmala Raja, Rajapalayam Municipal Chairperson, A.A.S. Bavithra Shyam, were among those who were present.

