Officials discuss arrangements for Thevar Jayanthi on October 30

The Ramanathapuram district administration has commenced the arrangements that have to be made ahead of the 60th guru puja and 115th birth anniversary of Muthuramalinga Thevar with officials from various departments, said District Collector Johny Tom Varghese on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting on the preparedness, he said that the government’s rules and regulations for the event would be in place.

Apart from the officials including the police officers, who attended the meeting, representatives from Thevar outfits submitted memorandums to the Collector.

The officials said that maintenance of law and order would be accorded top priority. With the prohibitory orders under Section 144 Cr Pc in force in the district, the regulations would have to be adhered to by visitors coming to Pasumpon village. In view of the prohibitory orders, the officials would examine the modalities of deploying police personnel for traffic regulation, surveillance and other security purposes.

The number of special check posts to be installed, issuance of vehicle passes and other issues also figured during the meeting.

Speaking to reporters briefly, the Collector said that the petitions received from Thevar outfits to serve annadhanam and other rituals would be discussed in the coming days with senior officers and the deliberations would be shared soon.