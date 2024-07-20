Officials destroy banned joined crackers in Sivakasi

Revenue officials destroyed some ₹ 4 lakh worth joined crackers that were illegally manufactured and stored in the magazine of a fireworks unit here on Saturday.

A team of officials, led by Special Tahsildar, (Matches and Fireworks), K. Tirupathi, destroyed 23 cases of joined crackers by burying them in a pit filled with water.

The team had found the 1000-wala, 2,000-wala and 5,000-wala which are banned by Supreme Court in the magazine of Vembar Fireworks in Anuppankulam on May 28.

The magazine was sealed by the officials immediately. Sivakasi East Police booked a case against the fireworks unit.

However, the unit owner, Arunachalam, filed a case against the sealing of the magazine by the officials in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The High Court ordered the officials to destroy the banned crackers.

