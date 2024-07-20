GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officials destroy banned joined crackers in Sivakasi

Published - July 20, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Sivakasi

The Hindu Bureau

Revenue officials destroyed some ₹ 4 lakh worth joined crackers that were illegally manufactured and stored in the magazine of a fireworks unit here on Saturday.

A team of officials, led by Special Tahsildar, (Matches and Fireworks), K. Tirupathi, destroyed 23 cases of joined crackers by burying them in a pit filled with water.

The team had found the 1000-wala, 2,000-wala and 5,000-wala which are banned by Supreme Court in the magazine of Vembar Fireworks in Anuppankulam on May 28.

The magazine was sealed by the officials immediately. Sivakasi East Police booked a case against the fireworks unit.

However, the unit owner, Arunachalam, filed a case against the sealing of the magazine by the officials in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The High Court ordered the officials to destroy the banned crackers.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.