Officials deputed to police station relieved

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday relieved the Revenue Officers who were deputed to Sattankulam police station by the Thoothukudi Collector, as per the court’s order, after the court was informed by the State government that the CB-CID had collected the clue materials from the police station.

Earlier, taking a serious view of the fact that the police personnel involved in the custodial deaths case of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks were not cooperating with the Judicial Magistrate, Kovilpatti in the inquiry, the court had directed the Thoothukudi Collector to depute revenue officials to the police station to preserve the clue materials.

Additional Advocate General K. Chellapandian made a mention before a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and B. Pugalendhi to modify its earlier order and relieve the revenue officials as the CB-CID had taken over the investigation and collected the clue materials. The court relieved the officials from the said duty and adjourned the hearing till July 9.