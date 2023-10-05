HamberMenu
Officials check documents of autorickshaws in Sivakasi

October 05, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Sivakasi:

The Hindu Bureau
Officials from Transport Department and Traffic Police conducting verification of documents of autorickshaws in Sivakasi on Thursday..

Officials of the Transport Department along with Traffic Police on Thursday conducted a surprise check of autorickshaws in Sivakasi.

They checked documents such as driving licence, registration certificate, permits and fitness certificate for the vehicles.

A team of traffic police led by Inspector of Police (Traffic-Tiruthangal) K. Kalaiselvi, along with Motor Vehicle Inspector, intercepted around 40 vehicles. The drivers of 12 vehicles did not posses the required documents and cases were filed against them along with fine.

The autorickshaw drivers were instructed that they should carry only three passengers or five students. They were warned of stringent action if they violated the rules.

