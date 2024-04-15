ADVERTISEMENT

Officials cast vote through postal ballot in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

April 15, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau

Police personel casting their votes throught postal ballot in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Police personnel and government staff from other districts working in Thoothukudi district cast their vote through postal ballot at the Collector office here on Monday. 

A total of 650 police personnel, 85 government staff and two journalists were deemed eligible for postal ballot voting. Many personnel and staff dropped their ballot paper in the box placed at the Collector office.  

To provide the attestation for voters, gazetted officers were present at the location.

At the end of first day of voting, the ballot box was sealed by the District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakhsmipathy. 

