Officials cast vote through postal ballot in Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency

April 15, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Police personnel and government staff from other districts working in Thoothukudi district cast their vote through postal ballot at the Collector office here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 650 police personnel, 85 government staff and two journalists were deemed eligible for postal ballot voting. Many personnel and staff dropped their ballot paper in the box placed at the Collector office.

To provide the attestation for voters, gazetted officers were present at the location.

At the end of first day of voting, the ballot box was sealed by the District Election Officer and Collector G. Lakhsmipathy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.