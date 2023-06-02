June 02, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THENI

A large number of officials from multiple departments are closely monitoring the movement of ‘Arikomban’ also known as ‘Arisikomban’ , said Theni District Collector R. V. Shajeevana here on Friday and warned of stern action against rumour-mongers on social media for spreading false messages.

The government, the officials and staff members deputed on the task of capturing the pachyderm were working tirelessly round the clock. As on date, the lone tusker was spotted at a reserve forest Erasakkappa Nayakanur near the Shanmuganadhi dam.

As a precautionary measure, prohibitory order (Section 144) clamped since the last week of May is in vogue till date and shall continue in Cumbum and Gudalur Municipalities and panchayats such as K. Pudupatti and Kamayakoundanpatti etc.

Residents have been told not to move unnecessarily during nights and also to cooperate with the officials. During day time, elders and children have been advised to stay indoors.

“With this being the fact, the social media is abuzz with news claiming that the elephant may step inside habitations anytime with false and baseless videos/images causing panic among the public,” the Collector said.

The elephant, the Collector said was far away and inside the reserve forest. A five- member medical team was on alert. “As and when the environment is conducive, they will take action to capture the wild animal. For this purpose, three kumkis are positioned at the nearest office of the forest department,” she added.

