Officials’ absence irks Sivaganga farmers

June 30, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

Absence of many senior officials at the district administration and the ‘undue’ delay in starting the monthly farmers’ grievance redressal meeting at the Collectorate irked farmers here on Friday.

According to the officials, the meeting was scheduled at 10 a.m. and the farmers started arriving at the venue from 9 a.m. While there was no reason given by the officials for the delay, a majority of the farmers raised objections and criticised the lackadaisical attitude of the officials.

While some of the officials from the Agriculture department attempted to pacify the members and said that their top officials were in another meeting, they raised slogans against the government. In a bid to ensure that things remained under control, the District Revenue Officer Manivannan persuaded the farmers to take their seats.

When officials explained the reasons for the delay as the National Safai Karamchari officials had convened a meeting to hear the grievances of the conservancy workers and conducted an inspection, the farmers remained calm. However, when a section of farmers demanded that the Collector should be present, chaos prevailed.

However, after a while the Collector Asha Ajith joined in and the meeting commenced at around 11.45 a.m., officials said..

The farmers wanted the paddy procurement to be made effective at block level by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation among other demands. They wanted free power connections given on priority.