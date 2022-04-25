Official reviews aspirational district programme

Virudhunagar

Vikram Kapoor, Additional Chief Secretary and State Nodal Officer for aspirational district, conducted field inspections on various factors of the aspirational district progamme in Virudhunagar district on Monday.

He inspected the Government High School at Pattampudur and observed teaching to students using smart screen. He inspected the science lab and interacted with students about model gram sabha.

He interacted with the volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme on the education being imparted to students at their homes and the method of teaching.

He inspected skill development programme being imparted at Sairam Institute of Technology. He visited the anganwadi centre at Soolakkarai and spoke to parents, who are beneficiaries of Kanmani, an innovative scheme of Virudhunagar district of providing additional nutrition to malnourished children.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, Additional Director (Rural Development), Veeranan, Project Director (District Rural Development Agency), Thilagavathi, Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj were present.