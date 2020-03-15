Official machinery on alert at T.N.- Kerala border

Health workers spraying disinfectants in a bus in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

KANNIYAKUMARI

15 March 2020 23:25 IST

Mobile medical teams are in place at vantage locations bordering the two States, says senior govt. functionary

Declaring that the official machinery was in full alert to check Covid-19, Deputy Director (Health and Family Welfare) Bosco Raja said on Sunday that mobile medical teams were in place at vantage locations bordering Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Over the last fortnight, government hospitals were instructed to establish isolation wards for exclusive screening of people, who had recently visited countries, including China, Spain, Italy and the USA, and arrived here. Tourists from other States, where the virus was prevalent, too, were screened.

At the GH in Kanniyakumjari the medical team took samples from some of the medicos who arrived from China. After the tests showed negative, they were discharged.

Advertising

Advertising

Others, who arrived from overseas, were also quarantined in their homes. On a daily basis, medical teams monitored their progress, Mr. Raja said and added that the district being a tourist spot and neighbour to Kerala, they were also screening public travelling on road including private transport.

The doctors said they had screened over 30 persons recently including a family from the USA, a mother and her daughter, a resident of Nagercoil, who had been to Muscat, a youth from Kanniyakumari district who was working in Oman and others. None of them tested positive for the virus. Hence, they were discharged.

Thoothukudi

In neighbouring Thoothukudi district, Collector Sandeep Nanduri convened a meeting with officials from the health and Corporation.

Out of the 170 educational institutions, including 20 schools run by the Corporation, awareness camps on Covid-19 were conducted in a majority of them.

The importance of washing hands without fail with soap or any liquid solution was highlighted by the trainers.

Corporation Health Officer S Arun Kumar said that they had screened foreigners and those who had recently been abroad.

In Tiruchendur Subramania Swamy temple, HR and CE officials instructed the field staff to fumigate the entire campus including the counters and hand bars, used by the pilgrims. The idea was to prevent the virus from being spread. The public need not panic, but approach GHs in case of any symptoms of cough, fever or cold, the officials added.