Official machinery in place for conduct of LS polls, say DEOs in southern districts

March 16, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Following the announcement from the Election Commission of India about the conduct of the general election to the Lok Sabha, all the District Election Officers in southern districts expressed their readiness and hoped to conduct the polling in a smooth and transparent manner.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran said that there are 48 flying squad teams (FST) and 24 static surveillance teams (SST) in the district. With five companies of central forces being deployed, they would also monitor through a dedicated control room, which would function round the clock.

The public can inform any violations or complaints at 04567-230410, 230411, 230412 and 230413. They can also use the 1950 and 18004257092 respectively, he said and added that the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency comprises six segments -- Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram, Mudukalathur, Arantangi and Tiruchuli.

There are a total of 16,08,125 voters in the six segments as on January 22, 2024, including 8,08,955 women voters and 7,97,012 men voters and 2075 service voters.

DINDIGUL

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi said that public should produce necessary documents while carrying cash of over ₹ 50,000. Likewise, gift articles would also be scanned by the multiple teams deployed on poll duty.

The Collector said that the objective of the Election Commission was to conduct the entire polling process in a peaceful and transparent manner. Hence, any attempts to disburse cash for votes or gift articles for the voters would be an offence and punishable under the laws.

The Collector said that the model code of conduct came into effect from Saturday and appealed to the public to cooperate with the officials on duty. She visited the election control room at the Collectorate and also inspected the removal of portraits of leaders in government offices.

The public can use the C-Vigil app for registering complaints in the constituency.

Similar exercises were being carried out in Theni and in Sivaganga Parliamentary Constituencies by officials, who said that the nomination process begins from March 20 and the polling is scheduled to be held on April 19 and the counting on June 4.