Official language workshop conducted for Theni district administration officials

November 29, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Theni

All department officials and employees of the Theni district administration underwent an official language workshop and seminar at the Theni Collectorate on Wednesday.

The workshop which was conducted for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday trained the participants on a wide range of topics like the activities undertaken by the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi for classical language promotion, official languages history and law, preparation of official notes, drafts, process orders, official language processing and decrees, official language study and remedial measures, language training, among others.

Marking the end of the event, Theni Collector R.V. Shajeevana distributed prizes to school and college students who have won in the oratory competitions conducted on the days of Gandhi Jayanthi and Children’s Day.

Following this, Ms. Shajeevana handed over the prize to the district backward and minority welfare office for successfully implementing the official language project in 2021.

