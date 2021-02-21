Official interacts with conservancy workers

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis M. Venkatesan on Sunday visited the conservancy workers residing at Subramaniyapuram and Avaniapuram.
He collected various petitions from the conservancy workers at Subramaniyapuram and guaranteed to take action regarding the issues. He said that the conservancy workers alleged that many were not allotted houses in their area by Madurai Corporation. A resident alleged police torture during an interrogation.
“While three police personnel were involved in the interrogation process, only one personnel was suspended. Hence, the residents submitted a petition urging that action must be taken against all the remaining police personnel. They also demanded that a case must be registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” he added.
He also inspected the condition of the public toilet in the locality and insisted to ensure proper cleanliness in the toilets, according to a press release from the Corporation.
Later, he visited the residence of the contract conservancy worker of the Corporation at Avaniapuram whose eye was injured due to the blast of a disinfectant spraying can. “I have instructed the corporation to take charge of his medical expenses and provide salary to him until his full recovery,” he said.
Corporation officials were also present during the inspection.
