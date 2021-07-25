Official inspects work in Thirumalai Nayak Palace

‘Public will be sensitised on the importance of preserving the monument’

The Principal Secretary of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments department B. Chandra Mohan inspected restoration works at King Thirumalai Nayak Palace here on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Chandra Mohan said that around ₹1.7 crore had been allocated for lighting the facade of the palace. Work order had been issued for this work which would be executed through Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation.

Apart from this, around ₹8.27 crore had been allocated for restoration work of the palace. Though a Government Order was issued in January for the same, the work could not be started owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. But steps had been taken to expedite the work, he said.

When asked about visitors vandalising the monument, Mr. Chandra Mohan said that officials would take steps to sensitise people about the importance of preserving the monument. “We do not know how effective it will be to charge a penalty on violators. But we will explore that option too,” he added.

He said that stones had arrived from Namakkal district for the construction of Veera Vasantharayar Mandapam of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple. “The work will be completed in a three-year time period,” said Mr. Chandra Mohan.

Collector S. Aneesh Sekar and Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan were present during the inspection.