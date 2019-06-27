Official inspects water works

Additional Director of Municipal Administration Asokan inspected the progress of drinking water works being implemented under State Drought Relief Fund here on Thursday.
The State government has sanctioned ₹3.44 crore to the Corporation to ensure regular supply of water to residents. Work on sinking 16 borewells and repair work to revive dry borewells had started, said a senior engineer of the Corporation.
To meet the drinking water needs of the city during the summer months, the Corporation would deploy seven additional water tankers with a capacity of 10,000 litres each and 21 additional water tractors with a capacity of 6,000 litres each, said the official.
Mr. Asokan inspected the works at Avaniapuram, Tirupparankundram and Tirunagar. He also checked distribution of drinking water to residents.
