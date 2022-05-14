Official inspects ongoing works across Dindigul

Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponnaiah inspects the Corporation garbage dump at Murugabhavanam in Dindigul on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Director of Municipal Administration P. Ponnaiah along with Mayor J. Illamathi inspected various ongoing developmental works across Dindigul on Saturday.

Deputy Mayor S. Rajappa and Collector S. Visakan also accompanied them in the inspection and took part in the review meeting that discussed the developmental works that are under way, according to an official release.

Later in the day, Mr. Ponnaiah who chaired the review meeting advised the authorities concerned to stick with plans to complete the work within the stipulated time without compromising the quality. He also asked the authorities to undertake works to segregate solid waste right at the source (from the residents) and encourage de-composting among the public.

The review team inspected the construction of a market building at a cost of ₹10 crore in Nagal Nagar followed by the desilting works under way at Lebbai pond at a cost of ₹38 lakh.

Following this, the compost yard at Muruga Bhavanam on Palani Road was also reviewed where the first phase of segregating and disposing of waste is complete, said the release.

The project in its second phase aims to segregate all the waste collected and dispose it properly, it added.

Work on constructing a library and intellectual centre at a cost of ₹2.5 crore and a wellness centre at a cost of ₹25 lakh on the premises of Kennedy Municipal Primary School would be completed soon, benefiting the youth aspiring to pursue higher education and competitive exams, according to the release.

Ten waste segregation centres will be set up soon in addition to the existing 10 units within Dindigul Corporation, said Mr. Ponnaiah.

Corporation Commissioner S. Sivasubramaniam and Executive Engineer Murugesan were present.