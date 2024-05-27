Official inspects Madurai North taluk office

As per the direction of the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Shiv Das Meena to the IAS officials to conduct periodical inspections of government offices in every district, Director of Disaster Management S.A. Raman inspected the Madurai North taluk office on Monday.

A revenue official said that Mr. Raman, using the data available at the taluk office as a sample study, reviewed the progress and functioning of online patta transfers, cases of pendency and rejections.

“He also reviewed the issuance of online certification and asked for reasons for certificates which were pending to be issued for more than 15 days,” the official said.

Mr. Raman also reviewed functioning of e-sevai centre at the taluk office.

