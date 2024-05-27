ADVERTISEMENT

Official inspects Madurai North taluk office

Published - May 27, 2024 09:40 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

As per the direction of the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Shiv Das Meena to the IAS officials to conduct periodical inspections of government offices in every district, Director of Disaster Management S.A. Raman inspected the Madurai North taluk office on Monday.  

ADVERTISEMENT

A revenue official said that Mr. Raman, using the data available at the taluk office as a sample study, reviewed the progress and functioning of online patta transfers, cases of pendency and rejections.  

“He also reviewed the issuance of online certification and asked for reasons for certificates which were pending to be issued for more than 15 days,” the official said. 

Mr. Raman also reviewed functioning of e-sevai centre at the taluk office. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US