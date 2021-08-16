Madurai

Official inspects development works

Staff Reporter Madurai 16 August 2021 22:11 IST
Updated: 16 August 2021 22:11 IST

Corporation Commissioner C. P. Karthikeyan inspected some of the development works undertaken in Zone 1 on Monday.

He inspected the Vellaikannu Theatre Road, which was relaid at a a cost of ₹18.44 lakh in ward 20, and a paver block road at Azhagan Thoppu in ward 16. Repair work costing ₹8.05 lakh was completed at Corporation Primary School at Fatima Nagar in Bethaniapuram recently. He inspected it and the Urban Primary Health Centre in Fatima Nagar.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Madurai
Read more...