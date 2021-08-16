Official inspects development works

Madurai

16 August 2021 22:11 IST

Corporation Commissioner C. P. Karthikeyan inspected some of the development works undertaken in Zone 1 on Monday.

He inspected the Vellaikannu Theatre Road, which was relaid at a a cost of ₹18.44 lakh in ward 20, and a paver block road at Azhagan Thoppu in ward 16. Repair work costing ₹8.05 lakh was completed at Corporation Primary School at Fatima Nagar in Bethaniapuram recently. He inspected it and the Urban Primary Health Centre in Fatima Nagar.

