Official inspects convention centre work

Additional Chief Secretary Harmander Singh inspects the progress convention centre work in Madurai on Tuesday.

Madurai

18 May 2021 19:04 IST

Harmander Singh, Additional Chief Secretary-Municipal Administration and Water Supply, along with Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan, inspected the progress of construction of a convention centre at Tamukkam grounds here on Tuesday.

The convention centre is being constructed on an outlay of ₹45.55 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. Out of the total area of 9.68 acres of Tamukkam ground, the convention centre is being constructed on 2.47 acres. The underground parking lot can accommodate 250 four-wheelers and 215 two-wheelers.

Advertising

Advertising

The convention centre can seat 200 to 3,500 guests in the multi-purpose halls. Mr. Harmander Singh instructed the officials to expedite the project.