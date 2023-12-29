Official held on graft charge in Tirunelveli

December 29, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

Sleuths of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested a Social Welfare Department official while she was accepting bribe of ₹2,500 from an applicant in Tirunelveli on Friday.

DVAC sources said that the official, Parvathi Malliga, 58, had demanded a bribe from a widow who had sought marriage assistance provided by the State government for her daughter. She lodged a complaint with the DVAC police who laid a trap and caught the official red-handed. Further investigation is on.