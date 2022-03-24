Official held for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Madurai caught an official of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, Palani for having demanded and accepted a bribe of ₹20,000. He was caught red-handed.

The Madurai ACB, CBI sleuths arrested Balakrishnan. He was produced before the Special Court for CBI cases in Madurai. Balakrishnan has been remanded in judicial custody till April 5.

The CBI Officers have requested the public to lodge a complaint if any Central government staff demanded bribe. The complaint may be referred to The Superintendent of Police, CBI, Madurai through mobile 89034 83900 or landline 0452 2562258.