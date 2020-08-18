Official held for accepting bribe

Tirunelveli

18 August 2020 20:55 IST

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption personnel caught an official red-handed on Tuesday while he was accepting bribe.

Sources said retired Sub-Inspector of Police Kandan of Thimmarajapuram had submitted an application in the Palayamkottai Zone of Tirunelveli Corporation for changing a property in the name of his wife. As the application was pending in the zonal office for more than two months, Mr. Kandan went to the office to know the reason for the delay.

When he learnt that the application was pending with superintendent Shanmugam, Mr. Kandan met him. Shanmugam demanded ₹5,000. Though he agreed to give the bribe on receiving the document, he filed a complaint with DV & AC.

When Mr. Kandan gave the amount on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Escol and Inspector of Police Anita trapped Shanmugam.