Official conducts speed trial on Madurai-Manamadurai line

Commissioner of Railway Safety, Bengaluru, Abhay Kumar Rai, inspected the electrified railway line between Madurai and Manamadurai on Sunday.

Along with Chief Project Director of Railway Electrification Sameer Dighe; Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of Southern Railway R. K. Mehta; and Additional Divisional Railway Manager T. Ramesh Babu, he conducted inspection of the electrified line at various stations, bridges and rail overbridges.

Later, he conducted a speed trial on the 47-km stretch from Manamadurai to Madurai at a speed of 100 kmph.

Electrification on this section by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE) began in June 2020 and the line was energised in March 2021.

With two ROBs within Madurai city limits having low clearance for the electrified line, the officials waited for their condonation from the Railway Board, according to an official.

Passenger trains can be operated on this section after the authorisation by the CRS.

Electrification work upto Ramanathapuram (another 60 km) has been completed and final touches are being given. Senior Divisional Electrification Engineer Pitchu Ramesh and Divisional Safety Officer Manoharan were present.