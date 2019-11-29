Official cancels gift settlement given by parents

Sivakasi

Sivakasi Sub-Collector C. Dinesh Kumar on Thursday cancelled a gift settlement given by parents to four of their children for not taking care of them.

The Sub-Collector who also heads the Revenue Divisional level Tribunal under Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, issued the order after four of the five children refused to take care of the aged parents — M. Subbiah and Muthammal, 84.

A statement said that the couple had given a complaint to the tribunal on August 19 seeking cancellation of the gift settlement given by them to four of the five children. The couple had held seven acres of land.

However, even as the hearing was under way, the aged father passed away. “The children had refused to take care of the parents despite the father suffered a fracture on his hip,” the Sub-Collector said.

Meanwhile, as the children showed an indifferent attitude even during the hearing, the tribunal cancelled the gift settlement.

The tribunal also asked the children to hand over the property to the mother.