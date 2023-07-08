Officers Town residents stage demonstration against bad condition of roads

July 08, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - MADURAI

The residents of Officers Town in Meenambalpuram here staged a demonstration on July 7 complaining about the bad condition of the roads in the area.

The members of the residents association said that despite repeated petitions submitted to the authorities asking them to take necessary steps to repair the dilapidated roads, no proper steps were taken to redress the grievances of the residents.

A member of the Officers Town Residents Association M. Muthulakshmi said that there were about 500 houses in the area. A school was also functioning in the vicinity. Not only the residents of the area, but also schoolchildren and their parents were finding it difficult to commute along the stretch. The parents had also raised complaints about the dilapidated condition of the roads, but no action was taken to repair it, she said.

The residents said that the authorities had undertaken a series of development works along the stretch that included the underground drainage system. Muthulakshmi said that the authorities had dug up the road for the underground drainage pipelines and the delay in the completion of the works caused inconvenience to the public.

Last year, the stretch was inundated due to heavy rain. The residents and schoolchildren were put to hardship. The residents association and the school authorities had complained to the authorities concerned and submitted several petitions. Though the authorities had assured them that the development works would be completed soon and the road repair works taken up, no proper steps had been taken so far, she said.

The members of the residents association held placards expressing their dissatisfaction over the bad condition of the roads. Later, the authorities assured the residents that the development works would be completed soon and the road repair taken up. An acknowledgement was handed over to the association by the authorities.