Officers instructed to encourage cultivation in arid land

June 20, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

Secretary of Human Resource Development K. Nanda Kumar inspected the Kalaignar Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme works in Kamudhi on Tuesday.

Mr. Nanda Kumar, who is Ramanathapuram district Monitoring Officer, interacted with the farmers on reclamation of arid land which were given to farmers groups and supply of agricultural inputs by the Agriculture Department.

The scheme would be carried out for five years by the Department with the objective of bringing uncultivated arid land under farming operation after its reclamation.

The farmers can take up the group farming activity. Farmers who had uncultivated land can join this scheme and benefit, Mr. Nanda Kumar said.

Ramanathapuram district Collector B. Vishnu Chandran, District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajalu, Ramanathapuram Revenue Divisional Officer Gopu were among those who were present during the review meeting held at the Collectorate.