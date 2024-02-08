Officers from National Defence College visit Madurai

February 08, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

A group of 15 officers from National Defence College, New Delhi, including officers from foreign countries, visited Madurai as part of their ‘Understanding India’ study tour.

The NDC is a premier training institution for senior officers of the tri-services and civil services, and for senior officers from friendly foreign countries.

“As part of understanding the functioning of democracy, Constitution and government programmes being implemented, one batch of officers is touring Tamil Nadu,” said secretary of NDC Brig. Rajesh Raman.

The team, which had interaction with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in Chennai, visited Thanjavur before coming to Madurai.

“We had an interaction with Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha to know about the activities in the district,” he said.

As the tour also serves as an opportunity for the officers to understand the culture and heritage of different parts, they visited Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and the archaeological museum in Keeladi.

The officers, including those from the UK, Japan, Bangladesh and Nepal, will visit Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi on Friday before leaving to New Delhi.

