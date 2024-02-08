GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Officers from National Defence College visit Madurai

February 08, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A group of 15 officers from National Defence College, New Delhi, including officers from foreign countries, visited Madurai as part of their ‘Understanding India’ study tour.

The NDC is a premier training institution for senior officers of the tri-services and civil services, and for senior officers from friendly foreign countries.

“As part of understanding the functioning of democracy, Constitution and government programmes being implemented, one batch of officers is touring Tamil Nadu,” said secretary of NDC Brig. Rajesh Raman.

The team, which had interaction with the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police in Chennai, visited Thanjavur before coming to Madurai.

“We had an interaction with Madurai District Collector M.S. Sangeetha to know about the activities in the district,” he said.

As the tour also serves as an opportunity for the officers to understand the culture and heritage of different parts, they visited Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and the archaeological museum in Keeladi.

The officers, including those from the UK, Japan, Bangladesh and Nepal, will visit Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi on Friday before leaving to New Delhi.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.