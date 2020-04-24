Officers deployed to ensure timely dialysis of patients

TIRUNELVELI

The deployment of Assistant Block Development Officers at Kaavalkinaru check-post has made it easy the issue of e-pass for the patients going to the Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil for renal dialysis.

Since good number of patients from southern Tirunelveli district undergoing dialysis are depending on the facilities available at Kanniyakumari Medical College Hospital at Aasaaripallam in Nagercoil, getting e-passes to reach the hospital from Valliyoor, Kallikulam, Vadakkankulam, Kaavalkinaru, Radhapuram, Chettikulam, Koodankulam and the coastal hamlets became a cumbersome exercise after the lockdown.

As of now, those who have to travel to neighbouring districts for any emergency have to apply for e-passes through the website tirunelveli.nic.in. Since it takes considerable time to get the mandatory e-passes owing to huge number of applicants that is growing everyday, the dialysis patients wanted it to be resolved at least for them.

When the patients approached Radhapuram MLA I.S. Inbadurai to put in place a user-friendly mechanism for getting e-passes within the shortest possible duration as some of these patients have to go to the hospital twice a week for dialysis, he appealed to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish to depute officials at Kaavalkinaru check-post, the spot closer to the Kanniyakumari district boundary.

Subsequently, the Collector posted 4 ABDOs to work at this spot in four shifts. After applying for the e-pass, the applicant patients should come to the ABDOs at Kaavalkinaru check-post and give the ABDO there the code number they had received on submitting the application if they are yet to receive the e-pass.

The official will immediately take steps for issuing the e-pass. If the clearing process gets delayed, the patient can continue his or her journey to the hospital. Even before the applicant reaches the Kanniyakumari district police check-post at Aralvaimozhi, the e-pass will be issued with the ABDO’s intervention.

“If the process is still getting delayed due to server problem or some other technical glitch, the patient, on reaching the Kanniyakumari district police check-post at Aralvaimozhi, should inform the policemen there about their purpose of visit and the pending application for e-pass. Immediately, the policemen there will contact the ABDO on duty at Kaavalkinaru check-post to confirm if the application is genuine and the applicant is a patient going for dialysis. As the ABDO would confirm it, the patient can reach the hospital on time for dialysis and return home after the procedure,” Ms. Shilpa said.