Nadda inaugurates party office

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s district office moved to a new four-storey building on North Bypass Road here on Wednesday.

Party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda formally inaugurated the premises built on 7,200 square feet through videoconferencing from Tirupur where he attended the BJP’s State executive committee meeting.

“Since the party is keen on having its offices in all districts of Tamil Nadu, Tirupur, Erode, Tirunelveli and Tirupathur districts have got their uniformly designed office in the first phase while other districts will get the office in a phased manner,” said a party office-bearer.

While the first floor of the new office has the reception, district president’s office, office-bearers’ rooms, pantry and washrooms, kitchen, guest rooms, mini hall are in the second floor. The third floor houses the spacious meeting hall and the fourth floor also has a hall.

BJP’s Tirunelveli district secretary A. Maharajan presided over the function which was attended by former district president Dhaya Shankar and other office-bearers.