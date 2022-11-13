Office burgled

The Hindu Bureau Aruppukottai
November 13, 2022 18:04 IST

Unidentified persons broke into the office of a delivery agent of an e-commerce giant here and decamped with ₹ 53,547 on Friday night.

The police said that the agent was involved in delivery of goods for a multi-national e-commerce company.

The office located on Railway Feeder Road was locked on Friday and when the workers returned for duty on Saturday, they found that the office was broken open.

The unidentified burglars had laid hand on the cash which was collected on Friday from the customers on delivering goods. Based on a complaint by the agent’s manager V. Madasamy, Aruppukottai Town Police have registered a case of burglary.

