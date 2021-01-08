Madurai

Office-bearers

New executive committee members and officer-bearers to the Kappalur Industrialists’ Association (KIA) have been elected at its annual general meeting held on Wednesday. Twenty members have been elected and they will be in charge till 2023. The office-bearers are: N. Ragunatha Raja - president, R. Ramasamy - vice-president, R. Vasudevan - secretary, S. Senthil - joint secretary and S. Elankeeran - treasurer, said a press statement.

