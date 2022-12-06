Office-bearers of Young Indians Dindigul chapter elected

A. R. Shricharran Rangarajan has been elected chapter chair of Young Indians (YI), Dindigul chapter for 2023 on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Confederation of Indian Industry (Madurai), Vinoth Balasundar has been elected co-chair.
December 06, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - DINDIGUL
