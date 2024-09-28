GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Office-bearers elected

Published - September 28, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

N. Jegatheesan was unanimously elected as the president of Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the 100th annual general body meeting held here on Saturday.

According to a press release, Mr. Jegatheesan was elected as president continuously for the last 16 consecutive years. S. Sridhar was elected as secretary, A. Sundaralingam as treasurer, Ba. Ramesh, D. Dhanushkodi and J. Selvam as vice-presidents and G. Ganesan and V. Senthil Kumar as joint secretaries.

The AGM also unanimously elected 15 members to the executive committee, the release added.

