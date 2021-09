14 September 2021 18:47 IST

MADURAI

Prof. S. Krishnaswamy was elected as president of Madurai district People’s Union for Civil Liberties. According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Prof. R. Murali and Prof. P. Vijayakumar were elected as vice-presidents, A. John Vincent as secretary, C. Saravanan and V. Swaminathan as assistant secretaries and P. Kanmani as treasurer.

