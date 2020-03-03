Office assistant of school held under POCSO Act

Madurai
Tallakulam police have arrested a 56-year-old office assistant R. Asir Sudhakar Raj of Anupanadi of a higher secondary school in Tallakulam under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.
The mother of a 15-year-old student of the Boys’ Higher Secondary School had complained that the accused had sexually harassed him for the last one month.
Whenever he used to go to the office room to collect chalk pieces for the class, the elderly man used to sexually assault him.
He had even taken a promise from the boy against revealing the incident to others.
The boy who was under depression had attempted to end his life by consuming sleeping pills.
He has been admitted to a private hospital.
