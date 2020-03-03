Madurai

Office assistant of school held under POCSO Act

Madurai

Tallakulam police have arrested a 56-year-old office assistant R. Asir Sudhakar Raj of Anupanadi of a higher secondary school in Tallakulam under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The mother of a 15-year-old student of the Boys’ Higher Secondary School had complained that the accused had sexually harassed him for the last one month.

Whenever he used to go to the office room to collect chalk pieces for the class, the elderly man used to sexually assault him.

He had even taken a promise from the boy against revealing the incident to others.

The boy who was under depression had attempted to end his life by consuming sleeping pills.

He has been admitted to a private hospital.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 11:24:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/office-assistant-of-school-held-under-pocso-act/article30975835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY