OFC is harmless, says Virudhunagar Collector

December 12, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has allayed fears that the optical fibre cable which are laid in the district was harmless and was not transmitting electricity.

Stating that the government had allowed 85% of the OFC to be laid using electric poles, he said in some of the places, people were opposing the move to route the cables through poles that are erected on their land.

Stating that OFC was not transmitting electricity, he said it would not cause any harm to the crop. People should not oppose the government move. The cable had no metal parts and hence people should not construe that they could be stolen and sold as scrap, he said.

OFC cable was being laid across all 450 panchayats by TANFINET to provide Internet facility under Bharat Net scheme. The cables have already connected 59 panchayats and village panchayat service centres would be set up in every panchayat. The rural areas would be benefited through high-speed Internet services.

The Collector said that damaging the OFC or other equipment would attract criminal action.

