Odisha train accident: VCK demands resignation of Railway Minister

June 04, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Madurai

The Balasore train accident that claimed over 280 lives has exposed the weakness of the Union government administration, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan said.

Addressing mediapersons in Madurai on Sunday, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the accident had brought shame to the country. “Had the Kavach, rail accident prevention equipment, been installed in the entire railway network, such an accident could have been prevented,” he said.

“More than the people’s welfare and safety, they showed interest in sowing the seeds of hatred against the minorities,” he said, adding that they [the Centre] had a scheme to implement sanatana dharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the Centre was showing keen interest in privatisation and corporatisation of the Union departments, and did not fill up the vacancies of technical employees. “This accident could have been averted if those critical posts were filled,” the VCK leader said.

Pointing out that the Prime Minister and the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, should take moral responsibility for the accident, he said: “At least, the Railway Minister should step down as the probe into the accident could not take place with him at the helm.”

A high-level probe should be conducted into the accident, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.