Oddanchatram Police seize 40 kg of banned tobacco products, one arrested

Oddanchatram Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman and seized 40 kg of banned tobacco products in Oddanchatram near Dindigul on Friday.

According to the police, the accused was identified as J. Vijayalakshmi, a resident of Thiruvalluvar Salai in Oddanchatram.

Upon receiving a tip-off, a team led by Sub Inspector Elanchezhiyan raided the premises of the accused and found 40 kg of banned tobacco goods stocked up.

The accused was arrested and booked under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA). Further investigations are on, said the police.