Obstetrics and gynaecology conference from Nov. 29

MADURAI

Members of the Madurai Obstetrics and Gynaecologists Association will host their 26th annual conference and workshop on ‘Newer frontiers in obstetrics and gynaecology’ from November 29 to December 1.

N. Sumathi, organizing chairperson of the conference, said that the conference would provide space for obstetricians, gynaecologists, laparoscopic surgeons and other health professionals to offer a platform for skill enhancement to delegates and students.

Collector T. G. Vinay was expected to inaugurate the event. Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) president-elect Alpesh Gandhi and Dean of Madurai Medical College J. Sangumani would be the chief guests at the function.

The conference would offer a master class in reproductive medicine and a workshop on prenatal diagnostic techniques, she said. “It will highlight areas such as critical care in obstetrics and managing delivery and care of twins,” she said. A session elaborating on the recent updates in the field of cervical cancer would also be on the agenda.

“The conference will also highlight the use of new technology in the field and will be a platform to share best practices as delegates from both India and abroad are expected to attend it,” said Dr. Sumathi.