Observing National Birds Day with special children

The Hindu Bureau TIRUNELVELI
November 12, 2022 21:06 IST

The 126th birth anniversary of Salim Moizuddin Abdul Ali, popularly known as Dr Salim Ali was observed as National Birds Day here on Saturday.

The ATREE (Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre) Manimuthar joined hands with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department, and conducted Birdman’s Walk in three different biodiversity hotspots, namely, Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary in Thoothukudi district, Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve in Tirunelveli district and Vagaikulam Bird Heronry in Tenkasi district.

About 20 students from Florence Swainson Higher Secondary School for the Deaf, Palayamkottai visited the Vallanadu Blackbuck Sanctuary and witnessed three species of deer namely Blackbuck, Sambar and Spotted deer. They also encountered a diverse number of birds and butterflies. 

Likewise, 25 students from Askwith School for the Visually Handicapped visited the Manjolai hills in the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) and experienced the calls of the birds, the rhythm of the streams, and the chill of the pristine forests.  

Similarly, 35 students from the Santi School for Deaf and Dumb, Sivasailam visited the Vagaikulam heronry where they saw Black-headed Ibis, Indian Shag, Darter, Grey Heron, Purple Heron, and Night Heron started nesting in the Vagaikulam.

Research team from ATREE, forest officials and teachers accompanied the students., said T M. Mathivanan, Coordinator and Senior Research Associate, said a press release.

