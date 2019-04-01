Observers deployed in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELEVLI

The Election Commission has deployed General Observers, Police and Expenditure Observers for the Tirunelveli and Tenkasi (Reserved) Lok Sahba constituencies ahead of the election.

General Observers for Tirunelveli constituency Bhagat Singh Kulesh can be reached at 93852 85645 while public can contact Harshavarthan for Tenkasi (Reserved) seat at 93852 85644.

The Election Commission has deployed Rameshwar Singh as Police Observer for both Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, who can be contacted at 93852 85650.

In case of violations pertaining to expenditure, the public and cadre of political parties can contact Raja Ghosh (for Palayamkottai, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly segments) at 93852 85646, A.P. Mani (for Alangulam, Tirunelveli and Ambasamudram) at 93852 85647, Kapil Mandal (for Sankarankovil, Kadayanallur and Tenkasi) at 93852 85648 and Sheel Ashish (for Vasudevanallur, Rajapalayam and Srivilliputhur) at 93852 85649.

In neighbouring Kanniyakumari district, General Observer for the Lok Sabha constituency Kajal visited some of the five critical and 203 vulnerable booths on Saturday and Sunday at Idalaakudi, Sarakkalvilai, Chettikulam, Thadikkaarankonam, Kaattupudhur, Thittuvilai, Irachchakulam and Thoppur