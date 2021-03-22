Observers deployed in 5 Assembly segments in Tirunelveli district

TIRUNELVELI

Election Commission has deployed the General, Expenditure and Police Observers in five Assembly constituencies of the district.

General Observers: Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai - Subrata Gupta 83003 20615; Ambasamudram - Surendra Narayan Pandey 83003 21068; Nanguneri - Noonsavath Thirumala Naik - 83003 21561; Radhapuram - Alokesh Prosad Roy 83003 21658

Expenditure Observers: Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai - Suboth Singh 83003 20329; Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram - Rajesh Tripathi 83003 20613

Police Observer for all the five Assembly segments – Sudhanshu Kumar 83003 21731.

The public and the representatives of the candidates in the fray may inform the Observers in case of any poll code violations in their area or meet them in person to submit the evidences, if any, after getting prior appointment, an official statement said.