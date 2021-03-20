Observers appointed for Theni district

THENI

20 March 2021 18:02 IST

The General Observers, Expenditure Observers and Police Observer appointed by the Election Commission of India for the four Assembly constituencies in Theni district have arrived.

In a press release, District Election Officer H. Krishnanunni said Prabhu Datta David Pradhan will be the general observer for Periyakulam (Res) and Bodinaickanur segments. He can be contacted at 94426 00380. Public can also meet him between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Circuit House on the Collectorate complex here.

Ravindar has been appointed as general observer for Andipatti and Cumbum constituencies. He can be contacted at 94426 00379 and the public can meet him between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Gillani Pasha will be the Expenditure Observer for Periyakulam (Res) and Andipatti. He can be contacted at 94426 00373 and representations can be given to him between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Manas Mondal is the Expenditure Observer for Bodi and Cumbum segments. He can be contacted at 94426 00374. Public can meet him between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Dawa Sherpa has been appointed as Police Observer for Theni district. He can be contacted at 94426 00378. The IPS officer will be available at the Vaigai Dam Guest House.