Objections to nomination filed by Revenue Minister

20 March 2021 22:42 IST

MADURAI

Returning Officers in Madurai district accepted a total of 196 nominations out of 293 filed after they were found to be in order following a scrutiny on Saturday. They rejected a total of 97 nominations. Nominations of major contestants and political parties were accepted.

Tension prevailed at the taluk office at Tirumangalam as candidates and members of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam raised several objections to the nomination filed by AIADMK candidate and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar.

According to Tirumangalam Returning Officer R. Soundarya, AMMK cadres raised several objections during the scrutiny of nominations. They pointed out that a government pleader cannot authorise the affidavit filed by the candidate. However, the RO disregarded all the objections by citing the rules issued by the Election Commission of India. After clearing all the objections, the nomination filed by Mr. Udhayakumar was accepted.