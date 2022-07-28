Objection to renovation of Ashe memorial

Hindu Munnani cadre staging protest in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

July 28, 2022 20:32 IST

Members of Hindu Munnani protested here on Thursday against the corporation’s decision to renovate the memorial of British Collector Robert Ashe, who was assassinated by freedom fighter Vanchinathan.

After garlanding the statue of V.O. Chidambaram on the old corporation building premises, the protesters, led by V.P. Jayakumar, vice-president of Hindu Munnani, took out a padayatra to the corporation office to submit a petition objecting the ongoing renovation of Ashe memorial.

The police, who stopped the Hindu Munnani activists, provided a vehicle to them to go to the corporation office to submit a petition to Commissioner T. Charusree.

In the petition submitted to the Commissioner, they said the memorial of Ashe, who tortured freedom fighters when he was the Collector of Tirunelveli district, should not be renovated.