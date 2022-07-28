Objection to renovation of Ashe memorial
THOOTHUKUDI
Members of Hindu Munnani protested here on Thursday against the corporation’s decision to renovate the memorial of British Collector Robert Ashe, who was assassinated by freedom fighter Vanchinathan.
After garlanding the statue of V.O. Chidambaram on the old corporation building premises, the protesters, led by V.P. Jayakumar, vice-president of Hindu Munnani, took out a padayatra to the corporation office to submit a petition objecting the ongoing renovation of Ashe memorial.
The police, who stopped the Hindu Munnani activists, provided a vehicle to them to go to the corporation office to submit a petition to Commissioner T. Charusree.
In the petition submitted to the Commissioner, they said the memorial of Ashe, who tortured freedom fighters when he was the Collector of Tirunelveli district, should not be renovated.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.