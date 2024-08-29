MADURAI

K.S. Narayanaswamy, 88, who was the first secretary of Madurai District Cricket Association and first secretary of Madurai District Badminton Association, passed away on Thursday.

A chartered accountant, he was a senior partner with Sundaram and Srinivasan firm in Madurai. For several years, he was also associated with Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam and Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam, an institution established by the House of TVS in Madurai. He died in a private hospital due to age-related ailment and the last rites were performed in Madurai. He leaves behind his son, daughter and grandchildren.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.