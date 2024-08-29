ADVERTISEMENT

Obituary

August 29, 2024

Published - August 29, 2024 06:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MADURAI

K.S. Narayanaswamy, 88, who was the first secretary of Madurai District Cricket Association and first secretary of Madurai District Badminton Association, passed away on Thursday.

A chartered accountant, he was a senior partner with Sundaram and Srinivasan firm in Madurai. For several years, he was also associated with Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Samajam and Sri Sathguru Sangeetha Vidyalayam, an institution established by the House of TVS in Madurai. He died in a private hospital due to age-related ailment and the last rites were performed in Madurai. He leaves behind his son, daughter and grandchildren.

